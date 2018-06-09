Nawaz transferred Avenfield flats ownership to children: NAB DPG

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bought Avenfield properties with embezzled money which is why he transferred the ownership to his children, remarked National Accountability Bureau Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi while presenting his concluding arguments on the fourth day.

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharifs’ London properties, is among three filed against the family by NAB last year on the Supreme Court’s directives.

During the hearing on Friday, Abbasi said Nawaz claimed during one of his speeches that those who buy property through corrupt means do not put it in their name.

The deputy prosecutor general said Nawaz’s statements were presented in the court as an evidence from the prosecution, which meant to prove that a public office holders do not keep illegally earned assets in their name. He added they have presented direct proofs of Nawaz being actual owner of the London flats.

According to Abbasi, Nawaz said during a public speech that a judicial commission should be formed to probe the source of money with which he bought the London flats.

The NAB official said all the accused, of the Sharif family, admitted to owning the properties but their statements differed when it came to the source with which the flats were bought.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday while appearing before court, criticized former president Pervez Musharraf and said that how can he be provided guarantee by the apex court.

In an informal conversation with journalists outside accountability court, Nawaz maintained, “Everything is becoming superior to law. My intellect cannot understand that how a guarantee can be provided to Musharraf.”

“Where is Nawaz Sharif in all this? Where did article 6 and all those cases go? Here I am on this side and on the other end is treason case. Even then Musharraf has received unconditional permission to contest elections,” the former premier objected.

“I was disqualified for life. I am referring to yesterday’s statement of Chief Justice. No harm will come to the person who commits murder, violates constitution and wreaks havoc only if the CJP intends so,” lashed out Nawaz.The PML-N supreme leader lamented that he asked for three-day exemption from hearing to visit his ailing wife in London but his plea wasn’t approved by the court.

He went on to say that Musharraf is nominated in Bugti murder case, house arresting judges, May 12 incident and violating constitution.

“We should be told under which constitution Musharraf has been allowed to take part in general elections. How can a person be above the law and constitution? People like me are shocked over this,” remarked Nawaz.

“Will Musharraf return after the court orders?” asked a journalist. “I do not speculate,” replied the former premier.

Accountability Court Islamabad resumed hearing of Avenfield reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members. Former prime minsiter Nawaz Sharif has reached the court, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz has not appeared today because she is sick. She submitted the application earlier for exemption, which was accepted by the court.

Earlier, the Accountability Court on Friday filed plea to extend the deadline for concluding corruption cases against former PM Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former Prime Minister and his family after Supreme Court Orders. Whereas, Judge Mohammad Bashir will conduct the proceedings of the Avenfield properties reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court had previously twice extended the duration of the case. It had ordered to announce verdict in the case within three months. However; when the trial failed to complete in six months, SC provided two more months to accomplish the process.

Earlier, the court had directed to decide in the case till June 9.

On the other hand, Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed the hearing of the Avenfield reference against Sharif family during which Nawaz Sharif was present. NAB prosecution continued arguments in the case.