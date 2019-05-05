Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would turn himself in to jail authorities on May 7, his Pakistan Muslim League-N party leaders said on Saturday, a day after his permanent bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had dismissed Nawaz’s review petition seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and the permission to go abroad for treatment.

The former premier, who has been serving a seven-year prison term at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since December 24, 2018, was granted a six-week bail on March 26 to get medical treatment.

Rana Sanaullah, who along with party leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressed the media in Lahore on Saturday, said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would return from London in 10 days time. Criticizing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sanaullah said that the country had become hostage to the International Monetary Fund with the government falling to their knees to all the conditions placed by the international organisation.