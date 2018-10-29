Nawaz to skip JUI-F led Opposition APC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif discussed formulating a joint opposition strategy for the upcoming All Parties Conference and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The JUI-F chief met the former prime minister at the latter’s residence in Jati Umra as part of his efforts to unite the opposition. Hamza Shahbaz, Kh Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Pervaiz Rashid also attended the meeting between Nawaz and Fazl which lasted two hours.

The sources said that purpose of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to Nawaz Sharif was to persuade the former prime minister to personally attend All Parties Conference that opposition plans to hold on October 31 but Fazlur Rehman failed to convince Nawaz Sharif to attend the All Parties Conference.

The maulana insisted that Nawaz Sharif should himself attend the APC so that political situation could be discussed but the PML-N leader didn’t agree. He, however, told the cleric that a delegation of his party would attend the APC.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has agreed to attend the APC and was also willing to meet Mian Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, Nawaz during the meeting told Maulana Fazl that he has not initiated political activities since his release and thus “cannot immediately meet Zardari”.

“Shahbaz is now the party president and he is currently in NAB’s custody which is why he could not be consulted over the matter,” Nawaz was further quoted as saying. “The PML-N president will attend a National Assembly session where we will consult him over APC and will inform you regarding the decisions taken,” the former premier told the JUI-F chief as per sources.

Further, sources claimed that Nawaz said, “PML-N does not immediately want to be part of any movement which is anti-government. The government is digging their own grave and their performance is in front of everyone so we want to give them the opportunity to show their failures to the nation.”

Sources also said the Nawaz expressed reservations over PPP’s role in PTI forming the government in Punjab.

Later, Fazlur Rehman told media said that Nawaz Sharif would make a final decision to attend the APC after holding consultation with party’s chairman Shehbaz Sharif. “In principle, we don’t consider the government being legitimate as it has fake mandate,” he said.

The Maulana said, there can be contention over political issues but the matters of the public take precedence.

After the meeting with Maulana Fazl, the former premier headed off to another meeting with PML-N’s legal team including his lawyer Khawaja Haris. Nawaz and the legal team are currently deliberating over measures to challenge PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the huddle of PML-N parliamentary committee has been summoned on Monday in Islamabad. The meeting has been convened by Shahbaz Sharif, the incumbent president of the party.

