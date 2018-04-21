Nawaz to return on Sunday

Observer Report

London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he would leave for Pakistan on Sunday if he does not get an exemption from appearing before an accountability court hearing corruption references against him.

Speaking to newsmen here, Nawaz said that he had requested doctors to allow his wife to be taken home on weekend, which they granted. “Life goes through ups and downs, while at times one is surrounded by all difficulties at the same time.

“Entire world knows; some biggest offenders have been living freely. One is sitting abroad, whereas the other is inside the country,” he lamented. “But the one who did not receive salary from his son was removed from party’s presidency and disqualified for life.”

The former premier said that he came straight to the hospital from airport to see his ailing wife. Noting that 1.8 million cases had been pending in [Pakistani] courts, he said that “people have been suffering in courts, but there’s no one to inquire about them.” Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the chemotherapy treatment of his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has ended. Nawaz said that the doctors have told him that surgery will be done if cancer reappears.

The former prime minister said that the results will be compared after radiotherapy to ascertain whether surgical procedure is required or not. Nawaz Sharif further said that prayers are needed for Kulsoom Nawaz and every ailing person’s speedy recovery.