Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would turn himself to the Kot Lakhpat jail authorities on Tuesday after completion of his six weeks bail period on Monday.

He was released from the jail on March 27 after the Supreme Court had suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo will surrender himself to the jail authorities after Iftar in Jati Umra tomorrow.

In this regard party leaders and workers have been asked to come to show their solidarity with the erstwhile prime minister.