Nawaz to face everything, never leave country: Ayaz Sadiq

LONDON : Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will never leave the country and would face everything coming in his way.

Talking to media persons, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Nawaz Sharif will face everything that comes his way as he has continued to face everything and will keep doing so in future as well.

Responding to Supreme Court’s dismissal of Nawaz’s exemption plea, Sadiq remarked that there would’ve been no problem if Nawaz was allowed to come to London.

Nawaz should’ve been allowed to come to London on humanitarian grounds. There is nothing wrong with visiting an ailing person, Sadiq said.

It is pertinent to mention here, the accountability court rejected the week-long exemption plea from the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to visit ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London.

Orignally published by INP