Nawaz to contest NAB’s verdict

Staff Reporter

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to contest the verdict in “Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference”.

The accountability court in Islamabad on Monday awarded “7-year” jail term to the former prime minister.

Legal experts say that the verdict by the court could be challenged in High Court. On the other hand, the NAB has also decided to take the verdict in-flagship case in the top court for contest. The NAB chairman has asked legal experts to take steps substantial evidences against the former Prime Minister.

Share on: WhatsApp