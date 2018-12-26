Nawaz to challenge Al-Azizia verdict

Allotted No. 4470 in jail

Lahore

The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will file an appeal against the judgment of the accountability court in Al-Azizia reference, in which court sentenced him seven years to prison, next week as his lawyers have started preparing appeal contents.

The counsel of the former prime minister are reviewing the various legal aspects of the case decision as they will also include the grounds on the basis Nawaz Sharif was acquitted from Flagship case.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif will be allowed to meet his family members today. Earlier he was allotted inmate No. 4470 after being shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. Furthermore, the accountability court imposed Rs3.47 billion (USD 25 million) fine on the former prime minister for failing to provide money trail, besides seizure of his assets of Al-Azizia and Hill Metal property.

