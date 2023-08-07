Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif will be the next prime minister of Pakistan who will change the country’s destiny by initiating projects in the sectors of agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

He was speaking at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Taray Garh interchange on the Lahore-Bahawalnagar motorway and Rai Mansab Ali Khan interchange on Abdul Hakim motorway on the Bucheki-Nankana road.“Nawaz Sharif will serve the people of Pakistan as prime minister for another term if voted to power. He considers the whole of Pakistan as his family and in the past selflessly served the people,” he said.

The prime minister remarked that Rs263 billion would be spent on the construction of a motorway from Lahore to Bahawalnagar and on other projects.

He recalled that in the past, Pakistan suffered from load-shedding of 20 hours every day, and then Nawaz Sharif came in 2013 and “removed the darkness” from power shortages by setting up power projects, reviving industry and agriculture, and bringing the $30 billion CPEC project to Pakistan with the collaboration of China.

He said that the PML-N government provided laptops worth billions of rupees to millions of students, adding that he was unfairly criticised for delivering laptops to youth who were now using modern tools of communication to earn their livelihoods.

He noted that Nawaz Sharif initiated the project of Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu dams and made Pakistan a nuclear state by conducting six nuclear tests in response to five explosions by India.

He reminded that Nawaz Sharif rejected the offer of $5 billion by then-US President Bill Clinton and went on with the nuclear explosions while ignoring pressure. Nawaz Sharif also started the Zarb-e-Azab operation led by Pakistan Army to eradicate terrorism, he claimed.

Shehbaz said that, unfortunately, terrorists were again allowed to enter Pakistan and take innocent lives in terrorist attacks.