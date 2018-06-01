Nawaz terms it ‘historic day’

Completion of govt term

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that 31 May is historic day and such day had never come before

Speaking to reporters during a break in the proceedings of the Al-Azizia reference case, Nawaz said today was a historic day and such a day had never come before. The former prime minister also added that on this day he had more than 80 appearances before the court.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history a second consecutive democratic government is completing its tenure.

The five-year tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will end at midnight (Thursday). After the National Assembly is dissolved, a caretaker government will oversee matters before the general elections scheduled on July 25.

Nawaz did not respond but smiled when he was asked if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had taken a U-turn on the matter of the caretaker Punjab chief minister.