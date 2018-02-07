Nawaz terms cases against him an act of revenge

xGraft hearing against Nawaz, Maryam adjourned till today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said time will prove cases filed against him were an act of revenge.

Speaking to lawyers and party workers at the Punjab House, he said practice of snatching public mandate should come to an end.

“It is a conspiracy against country’s progress not me, said he without elaborating.

The ousted prime minister said he has always served the country and the nation and would continue to do so in the future. He said he would continue to face all the cases filed against him. Nawaz Sharif discussed legal issues with lawyers during a meeting during which Maryam Nawaz, Ameer Makam anf Asif Kirmani were also present.

The sources said party leaders and activists congratulated Sharif for holding sucessfull rallies in Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.

Nawaz Sharif told them that court of people has rejected his disqualification.

Earlier, the former prime minister appeared before the accountability court along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in connection with corruption hearing.

He has been appearing before the court since the National Accountability Bureau filed corruption references against him and his family under Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.