Nawaz tarnishing Supreme Court for electioneering campaign

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani on Sunday parliamentary heads, senior seasoned leadership of PML-N and lawyers community to step forward and thwart ‘anarchy movement’ launched by the ousted Prime Minister. ‘Nawaz doctrine was a sheer violation of the constitution ignoring the fact that rulers, bent upon crushing the constitution and the judiciary were thrown in the trash bin of the history,’ he said while responding questions of the media here.

Mr. Durrani said there was no justification of blaming and maligning the judiciary as Mr. Sharif himself insisted Apex Court to judge him and his family in the famous PANAMA case. ‘He himself, was the one who ordered his government to place the request before the court by writing an official letter, requesting to render the finding, assuring the court, furthermore, in his address to the nation as PM that he would yield and honour any judgment that may announced in result of the hearing,’ he added.

‘What is the justification of attacking judiciary and the judges now with the help of ministers, supporters and workers apart from using his government’s official strength against an organ of the state, when the issue had been returned by the honourable Court at the very outset?’ he questioned. He said ‘Tehreek-e-Adal’ (Justice Movement) can only be interpreted of suspending the constitution and replacing it with a new contract barring judiciary not to lay judgments against elected hierarchy, setting new rule that all those who come into power through ballet would be judged through elections only. ‘We may find unique example of such nature from kingship or a dictatorship,’ criticized former Information Minister.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said ballet does not make rulers over and above the law according to glorious Quran, Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and under the constitution of the country.

‘Ruling Party Head’s message was clear that in future judgments would be conditional to the ballet and courts would not be allowed to render judgments against culprits instead issues would be settled on roads, by processions and in public gatherings, which mean paving way to an anarchic situation in a country, which already facing serious numerous challenges on domestic, regional and international level,’ he concluded.