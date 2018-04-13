Nawaz & Tareen should accept SC judgment with open heart: Dr. Nafisa Shah

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Spokesperson, Dr. Nafisa Shah has urged the PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jehangir Tareen to accept the judgment of Supreme Court (SC) regarding their disqualification for lifetime with open heart.

In a statement issued on Friday after SC’s verdict disqualifying the two key political figures for lifetime, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that PPP has always stood up for parliamentary democracy, and constitutional rule.

She said that we gave Mian Nawaz Sharif opportunity to make himself accountable before the parliament on Panama scandal but he preferred to take the matter to court for which he has to pay for.

The Spokesman said that PPP also wanted to amend Articles 62 and 63 when drafting 18th amendment but PMLN wanted to hang on to this Zia vestige.

Dr. Nafisa Shah further stated that today, both PTI and PMLN which preferred to fight their battle in the courts have been caught in their own games.

Both PTI and PMLN have weakened the parliament, she said and added that the courts have taken the space of the parliament because both these parties dragged the courts into political issues.

Orignally published by INP