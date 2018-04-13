Nawaz, Tareen disqualification is for life, rules SC

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan by a unanimous decision on Friday said that former Prime Minsiter, Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jehangir Tareen stand disqualified for life in a follow-up to the historic disqualification judgments of the two politicians.

The verdict, written and read by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, was agreed upon by all members of the bench.

The top court in its July 28 ruling of last year had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified under Articles 62 of the constitution.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, reserved the verdict in all 13 appeals against the disqualification of lawmakers.

On February 14, the apex court had reserved its verdict in the case regarding duration of the disqualification of the members of the parliament incurred under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The verdict was reserved after Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf completed his arguments.

The Supreme Court on July 28, 2017 had disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public office in a landmark decision on the Panama Papers case.

After Nawaz Sharif filed review petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict, the Supreme Court dismissed petition against its verdict in the Panama Papers case and maintained the decision of disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for violating Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

The apex court had elaborated in its verdict in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act, 2017 that a person disqualified under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party.

Also, the apex court disqualified PTI General Secretary Jahangir Tareen stating that the reply submitted by Tareen was a confession in itself, thus disqualifying him under Article 62 (1) (F) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Orignally published by NNI