Pakistan Muslim League-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned top party leaders to London to discuss plans for his return to Pakistan.

The leaders who were directed to reach London included former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The London huddle will lay focus on legal and political deliberations regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif intends to come back to the country in third week of September.

An organisational meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Youth Wing was held Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz to interview candidates for the posts of Youth Coordinators in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Interviews of candidates from Bannu, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand and Kohat divisions were conducted.

The Youth Organising Committees will work under the supervision of the Provincial Youth Organising Committee.

Earlier, the Youth Organising Committee of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was formed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif was appointed as the chairperson while Bilal Azhar Kayani as the secretary of the committee.

Akhtar Wali and Bilawal Afridi were among the members of the committee.