Nawaz being subjected to personal revenge: PML-N Ministers Zardari following hidden agenda: Saad Rafiq

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday maintained that Nawaz Sharif is being subjected to personal revenge.

They were talking to media outside accountability court where Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd.) Safdar have appeared for hearing in connection with three corruption references filed against them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The real offenders are not appearing before the court. Imran Khan has been declared absconder by this court but he is roaming freely in Pakistan and has failed to submit reply in Supreme Court. Same goes for Jahangir Tareen,” said Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz.

“What shocking is that interim challan by NAB in the references has been filed in the court. It is mentioned in PanamaCase volume 10 that NAB failed to get mutual legal assistance from England then how they can claim Nawaz Sharif is the owner of flats. We have demanded to make Volume 10 public,” he asserted.

Danyal Aziz said that the whole records of corruption cases against Zardari has gone missing from NAB. He added that in corruption case against former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, only four witnesses were produced by NAB in the last four years. He added that Nawaz Sharif was signaled out and was being targeted.

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also slammed Imran Khan and said that he holds power show of abuses and misconduct.

“Few days back, I heard Imran Khan saying that some brigadier aided PML-N win general election 2013. I don’t understand that why Khan is not served any notice and summoned to court for accusing a uniform officer, maligning and contradicting the army and state institutions,” she said adding that he is making the institutions controvercial.

Maryam Aurangzaib said that Sharif family appeared before Supreme Court despite the impression given that they were avoiding courts. She added that Sharif family was appearing before the accountability court despite serious reservations but for upholding rule of law.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was sent packing on the basis of just Iqama while no corruption could be trace during the period when he was Punjab Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq said Asif Ali Zardari is following a hidden Agenda and PPP itself is worried over it. He said it is not for the first time that Nawaz Sharif is being tried and victimised. Sharif family is not undergoing accountability but revenge. “Democracy is not being allowed to make stronghold in the country,” he said.

He said one party is demanding early elections but these could be held on schedule of constitutional amendment is made for delimitation of constituencies on the basis of new Census.

Saad Rafiq added that he did not want to target anyone personally, but the PPP was in grip of Zardari. He accused Asif Zardari of restraining PPP from participating in legislation process to pass the delimitation bill.

Rafique said that the opposition of delimitation bill by a serious political party like PPP could harm democracy. He added that democracy was not allowed to nurture and strengthen in the country.

Environment Minister said Nawaz Sharif was targeted first for nuclear tests and now when he has made Pakistan an economic power and resolved problems of terrorism , electricity and gas load shedding he is being victimised. He said due recognition must have been given to Nawaz Sharif for these achievements, but it is happening the other way.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that the more Sharif family is exploited, the more love they receive from the public.

Originally published by INP