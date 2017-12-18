Nawaz for strengthening democracy through more political contacts

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed PML-N leaders to further increase contacts with political forces in the country to strengthen democracy.

Nawaz Sharif said this while talking to speaker of the national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who met him at his Jati Umra residence here on Monday.

The former Prime Minister said strengthening of institutions and observance of law should be preferred over everything. He also said that every one should show seriousness for the holding of timely elections in the country.

According to reports, during the meeting Nawaz Sharif and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq discussed national issues including delimitation of constituencies and FATA Reforms bills which are now before the parliament for approval.

Ayaz Sadiq said parliamentary leaders are being contacted for timely legislation and hoped that there would be positive outcome.

