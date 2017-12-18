Nawaz storms judiciary to save looted money: Imran Khan

Okara

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chariman Imran Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif stormed judiciary to save 300 billion rupees, which he looted from Pakistan. While addressing a public rally in Okara’s football ground, Imran Khan said that in the disqualification reference against him, he provided 60 documents in the judicial proceedings, whereas, Nawaz only presented a Qatari letter to justify his wealth.

‘Have you ever run a campaign?’ said Imran, mocking the former prime minister. Imran Khan while directing his statements to Nawaz Sharif said that corruption is carried out while holding power. ‘I have never been in power,’ said Imran. ‘Since four years PTI has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ask anyone if I ever built any factory, took a loan or did nepotism, and if you can prove even one thing I will leave politics,’ said Imran.

The PTI chief asked the participants to guard the rights of minorities, while condemning the terrorist attack on a church in Quetta Today. He said that the nation should give equal rights to minorities so that they can have equal participation in the making of new Pakistan.

Earlier, the party chairman arrived at the venue and was seated alongside other top PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Aleem Khan, and others on an 80-feet long stage specially set up for the rally. According to the DPO, a separate enclosure has been set for women, and rally participants would undergo security checking before entering the venue. Preparations were also made for helipad at a cricket ground near the rally site. Khan said that no financial wrongdoing was found against Jahangir Tareen and that he was disqualified ‘only on interpretation of trust deed’.—INP