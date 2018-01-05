Nawaz speaks his mind

ONE fully agrees with the assertion made by former Prime Minister and President of PML-N Nawaz Sharif that every Party should have complete independence and given equal opportunities to participate in the general election to be held later this year as indeed fairness, impartiality and transparency of the exercise is vital to strengthen democratic values and traditions in the country.

But the bitterness of the former Prime Minister at the news conference he held at the Punjab House on Wednesday was very much visible in his words and face. And this is understandable as he was ousted before he could complete his mandated period as chief executive of the country but given the situation where threats are looming large on the horizon, it is time for the former Prime Minister to lower the ante on the political front. We have no doubt in saying that he is still the most popular leader in the country and the people still greatly adore and love him for the work he executed in the last three years as the PM of the country which included erecting modern infrastructure and freeing the country of prolonged power outage. In fact recent surveys conducted by different organisations also put the ruling party ahead of others. Being a towering figure in politics, he needs to work towards bringing all the parties on one platform in order to confront the challenges faced by the country collectively. NS also enjoys great respect in countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China. At this time when threats are emanating from Washington, Nawaz Sharif needs to use his clout and interact with the heads of friendly countries as he recently did with Saudi leadership with the aim to clear the clouds surrounding the country. Leadership is caring about something beyond oneself, and leading others to a better place even if it means you take a back seat, or end up with no seat at all. Power often comes with leadership, but it is not what drives real leaders and NS indeed has the stature that can operate and drive without any seat. We expect that while lowering the tension at the political front, he will continue to work to the best of his capabilities for the sake of the country.

