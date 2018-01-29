Nawaz to show solidarity with Kashmiris: Farooq

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would visit AJK on February 5 to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their just struggle for right to self- determination accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Addressing AJK districts office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, newly inducted administrators of district councils, municipal corporations and committees late Saturday, Farooq said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi would also visit the state’s capital.

He said the workers were asset of the party and their sacrifices would not be forgotten. New appointments in local bodies, he added, had been made with the consultation of party workers.

Raja Farooq said the PML-N workers had always praised the government’s policies. The AJK’s development budget had been doubled. The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his colleagues played a key role in making AJK part of CPEC, while incumbent Pakistan prime minister was also interested in the development of the state, he added.

Meanwhile a delegation headed by president PML-N AJK Sindh Muhammad Naeem Khan called on the AJK prime minister and discussed on matters related to the party’s performance in Sindh.—APP