Nawaz shoe attackers sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE : The court on Monday sent the three men, involved in hurling shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Jamia Naeemia , to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

All three accused Abdul Ghafoor, Munawar Hussain and Sajid were presented before the court amid tight security.

Police had lodged a case against the accused in Qila Gujjar Singh police Station.

Earlier on Sunday, a seminary student hurled a shoe at former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif, who was disqualified last year over graft charges, appeared visibly shocked as the shoe hit his shoulder while he came to address a gathering at a seminary in Lahore.

The incident came a day after an individual hurled ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, a member of the ruling party and a close Sharif aide, while he was speaking at a party rally in his hometown in Sialkot.

The shoe hurling was broadcast live on TV channels. The perpetrator then jumped onto the stage where Sharif was standing and began chanting before he was overpowered by the crowd and handed over to police.

