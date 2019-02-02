Nawaz shifted to Services Hospital

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore from Kot Lakhpat prison on Saturday after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave the green signal for the move.

A special medical board constituted to monitor his health had recommended that the former premier be shifted to a hospital from prison. The suggestion was made to the provincial home ministry in a report as the former premier has developed cardiac complications.

A board of doctors from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) in Lahore met with former premier Nawaz Sharif on Saturday evening .

Share on: WhatsApp