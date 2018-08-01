Nawaz shifted back to Adiala Jail from PIMS as health condition declared satisfactory

ISLAMABAD : As the medical practitioners at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health is improving, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo is being shifted to Adiala jail.

The decision of shifting him back to Adiala jail was taken after viewing the reports of doctors who declared his health was improving.

Nawaz was shifted as per his own wish amid stringent security measures.

Earlier today, the medical practitioners of PIMS said that more medical tests of the ex-prime minister will be carried out.

The hospital sources had said that Nawaz Sharif’s health was better now however, the team will conduct his stomach and liver tests while his ECG will also be recorded.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Adiala Jail to PIMS cardiac ward on the orders of the caretaker government on July 29. He was admitted to the PIMS coronary care unit on doctor s advice after he complained of chest pain.

A notification issued later declared the medical facility s cardiac ward as a sub-jail .

The medical board headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood had carried out medical checkup of the former PM at the jail after he complained about pain in his arm and chest.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested on July 13, minutes after they returned from Britain seeking to revitalise their flagging PML-N party ahead of the July 25 election.

An anti-corruption court sentenced him on July 6 to 10 years while his daughter and political heir was sentenced to seven years over the purchase of luxury flats in London in the 1990s.

They were moved to Adiala jail in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Share on: WhatsApp