Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

RIYADH: Former premier Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held one and a half hours-long meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman late last night, Sharif family spokesman confirmed.

Nawaz then left for Madinah in a special plane provided by the Saudi Crown Prince and visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) before leaving for Jeddah. From Jeddah he proceeded to Makkah and performed Umrah.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief is expected to fly back to Islamabad today after performing Umrah.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed by both the leaders. Shehbaz appreciated the role Saudi Arabia played on the ongoing Palestine issue, sourced added.

The chief minister is expected to leave for Lahore today.

Orignally published by INP