Nawaz, Shehbaz exchange views on politics

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged thoughts on country’s political situation with Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on the sidelines of Geneva’s “Climate Resilient Pakistan” conference.

Sources said the bigwigs discussed political and economic situation of the country at a meeting spanning two hours. The PM, along with inquiring after Maryam Nawaz as she had gone through a “throat surgery”, also congratulated her on assuming the leading role in the party, sources added.

It has been decided in the meeting to hold intra-party elections after Maryam Nawaz’s return to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N president, directed Maryam Nawaz regarding restructuring and reactivating the party, the sources said and added, the senior vice-president was also asked to lay focus on re-energizing the party workers and resolving their problems before the next general elections.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of the Sharif family were also present at the meeting.