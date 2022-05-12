Nawaz, Shehbaz agree on ‘no early elections’

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London and during the meeting both leaders agreed not to go for early elections.

Nawaz Sharif also briefed Shehbaz Sharif on the phone conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz shared photos of the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif in London in which former Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar was also present.

On this occasion, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-N were also present.

Nawaz Sharif congratulated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.