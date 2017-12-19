Nawaz, Shehbaz agree on not allowing anyone to derail democracy

LAHORE : Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday met Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport before leaving for Islamabad for proceeding in accountability court.

According to sources, both leaders exchanged views on current political situation in the country and also agreed on not allowing anyone to derail the democracy.

Punjab CM also wished his brother best of luck for the hearing.

Nawaz heads the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which elected close ally Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as prime minister after Sharif was disqualified.

Orignally published by INP