Nawaz Sharif’s return prompts govt to suspend mobile phone, internet services

LAHORE : The mobile phone and internet services will remain suspended in parts of Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s return from London today (Friday).

According to reports, the cellular services are being suspended by the government as part of security arrangements as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz plans to welcome its supreme leader who is returning to serve a jail term handed by the accountability court.

Maryam Nawaz, also convicted by an accountability court, is also accompanying Nawaz Sharif.

A letter from Punjab government is circulating on social media in which the Ministry of Interior has been requested to switch off the mobile phone services in certain areas of the metropolis that include Allama Iqbal Airport, Walled City area, Shahdra, Bari/Hadyara area, Nawaz Town area.

The services will remain suspended from 3:00 pm to 11 pm.

