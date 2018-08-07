Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking transfer of NAB references approved

ISLAMABAD : An Islamabad High Court (IHC) in Islamabad on Tuesday approved Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plea for transferring Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment references to other court.

As per details garnered, a two-member bench of IHC comprising Justice Umar Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan resumed the hearing of the case today.

Lawyer of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Aug 6 has requested to transfer Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment references to other court.

The petition claimed that all references are not same, so they should be transferred to other court.

Earlier today, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Additional Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar presented his arguments.

During hearing, the prosecution contended that defence had earlier requested for joint testimony of witnesses in all three corruption reference against Sharif family.

It would be suffice here to say that Nawaz Sharif has expressed grave reservations over accountability court’s judge Mohammad Bashir.

In Avenfield reference, the supremo has been awarded 11-year jail sentence while his political heir-apparent Maryam Nawaz has been awarded seven-year jail sentence and son-in-law Capt (rtd) Safdar one-year.

Share on: WhatsApp