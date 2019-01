Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Monday postponed the hearing of a petition seeking suspension of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s jail sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills/Hill Metals Establishment reference.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had on Dec 24, 2018 convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment, besides imposing fines of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million on the PML-N quaid.

