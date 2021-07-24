Nawaz Sharif under fire for meeting ‘anti-Pakistan’ Afghan NSA in London

ISLAMABAD – Ministers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday fired salvos against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he held a meeting with Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib, who used to make anti-Pakistan comments.

Afghanistan’s National Security Council Friday night shared pictures of the meeting, which was also attended by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, on Twitter.

It captioned the post as, “NSA @hmohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest”.

NSA @hmohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/bOs1PmwdmJ — NSC Afghanistan (@NSCAfghan) July 23, 2021

The post was taken by storm on social media where #NawazSharif and #AfghanNSA trended in the top 10.

The development did not sit well with the PTI minister as they started lambasting the PML-N supremo for holding meetings with enemies of Pakistan.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari criticising the meeting questioned what the “matters of mutual interest” were discussed.

“After Mohib referred to Pak — not PTI govt but [our] country — as a ‘brothel’, common RAW interest can only be to attack Pak,” she said, adding: “such shameless self-interest of Sharif to preserve looted wealth & country be damned.”

"Matters of mutual interest"? Seriously? After Mohib referred to Pak – not PTI govt but r country – as a " brothel", common RAW interest can only be to attack Pak. Such shameless self-interest of Sharif to preserve looted wealth & country be damned. & Maryam's retweet support pic.twitter.com/JR8fcRy0Lu — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 24, 2021

State Minister Shehreyar Afridi wrote, “Birds of a feather flock together. Nawaz Sharifs meeting with Afghan NSA proves his connections with Pakistan’s enemies. Again proved that Nawaz Sharif is a tool to be used against Pakistani interests. His statements on crucial issues already used by India at global forums”.

Birds of a feather flock together. Nawaz Sharifs meeting with Afghan NSA proves his connections with Pakistan's enemies. Again proved that Nawaz Sharif is a tool to be used against Pakistani interests. His statements on crucial issues already used by India at global forums. pic.twitter.com/qEvCwHwqSq — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) July 24, 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry commenting on the meeting said this is why sending Nawaz Sharif abroad was dangerous as such people become part of international conspiracy.

نواز شریف کو پاکستان سےباہر بھیجنا اس لئے خطرناک تھا کہ ایسے لوگ بین الاقوامی سازشوں میں مددگار بن جاتے ہیں نواز شریف کی افغانستان میں RAW کے سب سے بڑے حلیف حمداللہ محب سے ملاقات ایسی ہی کاروائ کی مثال ہے، مودی ، محب یا امراللہ صالح ہر پاکستان دشمن نواز شریف کا قریبی دوست ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 24, 2021

He added that the Nawaz’s meeting with the person who is biggest ally of Indian spy agency Raw is an evident example.

Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz said, “Nothing new. Nawaz sharif has always kept company of enemies of Pakistan, be it Jindal or Modi. & now Hamd Mohid who called Pakistan a “ brothel”. It’s a shame NS is so insensitive to national self respect. AJK elections tomo people will respond in kind & vote against his party”.

Nothing new.Nawaz sharif has always kept company of enemies of Pakistan,be it Jindal or Modi. & now Hamd Mohid who called Pakistan a “ brothel”. It’s a shame NS is so insensitive to national self respect.AJK elections tomo people will respond in kind & vote against his party https://t.co/2gRuFJiaWl — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 24, 2021

Responding to the massive criticism, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who had also re-tweeted the Afghan NSC’s post, said: “Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbours is the very foundation of Nawaz Sharif’s ideology for which he has worked tirelessly”.

Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbours is the very foundation of Nawaz Sharif’s ideology for which he has worked tirelessly. pic.twitter.com/DqgLtNcLLI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 24, 2021

“It is the very essence of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and convey one’s own message across: something this government doesn’t comprehend and hence is a complete failure on the international front,” she added.

Fawad Chaudhry responding to Maryam’s explanation said, “Quite a Duffer comparison can you show me a picture of Hamadullah with Pak leadership post his statement demonising Pak as Brothel House? Why all Pak haters from Ajit Doval to Muhib end up in your palatial London palace?”.

Quite a Duffer comparison can you show me a picture of Hamadullah with Pak leadership post his statement demonising Pak as Brothel House? Why all Pak haters from Ajit Doval to Muhib end up in your palatial London palace? https://t.co/we0wP0gtZl — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 24, 2021

FM Qureshi roasts Afghan NSA for maligning Pakistan

Last month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lashed out at Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib over his maligning remarks against Pakistan.

The Afghan NSA during a visit to Nangarhar province in May called Pakistan a “brothel house”, according to international media report.

While addressing party workers in Multan, Qureshi said: “You [Mohib] should be ashamed for maligning Pakistan”.

Advising the top Afghan official against using such language, he pointed out that Pakistan played a key role in helping the war-torn country achieve stability.

He said that the Afghan NSA should review his anti-Pakistan remarks, adding that such moves create hurdles in the peace process.

Qureshi said that world had acknowledged the Pakistan’s role in the peace process.

