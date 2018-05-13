Nawaz Sharif trying to undermine state institutions: Lord Nazeer

ISLAMABAD : Nawaz Sharif is trying to undermine Pakistan’s institutions while India was itself involved in Mumbai attacks, said Lord Nazeer in reaction to Nawaz Sharif’s recent statement.

British member of House of Lords, Lord Nazeer has said that no politician should give a statement like that about his country.

Former Pakistani ambassador to India, Abdul Basit said that Nawaz Sharif’s statement is regrettable despite knowing all the facts. He said that such statements hurt national integrity.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has revealed in an interview that those who attacked hotel in Mumbai in 2008 hailed from Pakistan.