Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in January 2023

Islamabad: PML-N supremo and three-times Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan in January 2023, senior PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq claimed on Tuesday.

While talking to a local news channel, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that after returning to Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif would allocate tickets to the candidates for the next general elections himself.

He added that the next general elections in the country will be held in 2023.

On the dissolution of assemblies, Ayaz Sadiq opined that this would take place between March and June 2023.

Similarly, the Pakistan Democratic Movement — the ruling alliance — also vowed not to succumb to the pressure of calling early elections: a demand long pressed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and President of the PDM Fazlur Rehman Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

The two leaders met to discuss the ongoing situation in the aftermath of PTI’s decision to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

During the meeting, Shehbaz said that the government was focusing on improving the country’s economic condition and soon the centre will provide relief to the masses.