Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to PIMS: Minister

RAWALPINDI : The caretaker Punjab government has decided to shift former premier Nawaz Sharif to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala jail where he has been serving sentence awarded to him in the Avenfield properties case.

Interim home minister Shaukat Javed told media that doctors gave the former premier a check-up and decided to shift him to the hospital.

He said doctors from the PIMS conducted echocardiography (Echo), electrocardiography (ECG), and other tests and recommended he be shifted to the hospital in light of his medical reports.

Nawaz is reportedly experiencing blood clotting in both arms, causing doctors to recommend he be shifted to the cardiac care unit at PIMS.

The minister said Sharif will be kept at the hospital as long as doctors want him to stay there.

Sources said preparations are underway to shift him to the hospital as the jail administration and police have been put on an alert.

The former premier will be moved to the hospital any time soon after a nod of approval from the federal government.

Earlier, a medical board of the PIMS had examined his health and declared his medical reports satisfactory.

The medical board, comprising doctors from the PIMS, conducted his echocardiography, ultrasound, and echo tests. His blood pressure and sugar level were also tested.

The former premier was advised to continue taking medicines related to heart ailment and drink as much water as possible.

In the preliminary report compiled after the first checkup, the board decided that Nawaz should be given medical treatment within the confines of Adiala Jail.

He will be admitted to PIMS’ executive ward. The room he is being shifted to has all the facilities he requires. Nawaz’s cardiologists will also be nearby.

The operations SSP has visited the hospital and a bomb disposal squad has swept the area.

Share on: WhatsApp