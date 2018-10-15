Nawaz Sharif thanks masses for support in by-polls

ISLAMABAD : Deposed Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo, Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that masses vote for PML-N in by polls despite odds.

Talking to the newsmen outside Accountability Court after appearing before it in corruption references, Nawaz Sharif thanked masses for voting PML-N.

Masses were happy during PML-N tenure, inflation was not there, said former Prime Minister. Criticizing PTI led government, Nawaz Sharif said the dollar is touching sky high, while inflation increasing with every passing day.

As prime minister, I worked for the betterment of the people of Pakistan situation will change soon, said Nawaz Sharif. Earlier today, PML-N Senator, Asif Kirmani said that results by-polls results have endorsed party’s reservations about general polls.

Talking to the newsmen in Islamabad Senator Asif Kirmani thanked Almighty Allah for the success in the by polls.

PML-N’s victory in by-polls is the outcome of Imran Khan’s wrong policies, Kirmani said.

Kirmani alleged that the government tried to influence by-polls and arrested many of the party workers.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson, Mariyyum Aurangzeb said that masses have rejected anti-people change in by polls.

Reacting over PML-N’s victory in the by-polls, PML-N spokesperson said masses have reopened constituencies won by PTI in general polls. She congratulated and thanked masses for support in the by-polls and said the clean sweep of Lahore shows love, affection and trust of the people in PML-N.

Share on: WhatsApp