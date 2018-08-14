Nawaz Sharif summoned Again today

Al-Azizia, Flagship references

Islamabad

Imprisoned former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was produced on Monday before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment references.

Jail authorities brought Sharif to the NAB court in an armoured vehicle and entered from the rear entrance of the judicial complex. As many as 200 personnel were deployed around the accountability court. NAB court judge Arshad Malik heard the case instead of Muhammad Bashir after Islamabad High Court (IHC) two-member bench approved Nawaz Sharif’s plea for transferring Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment references to other court. During the hearing, NAB prosecution team and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia appeared before the court.

The court while adjourning the proceedings till August 15 has summoned Sharif, Zia and investigating officer Mehboob Alam on next hearing. Authorities banned the entry of irrelevant persons and media personnel in the Federal Judicial Complex during the hearing. Following an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to transfer the remaining corruption references against Sharif and his two sons to a different court, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik conducted first hearing on Thursday and issued summons for Sharif’s production from jail. —INP

