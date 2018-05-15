Nawaz Sharif sticks to his statement

Calls for formation of a national commission if I am a traiter

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the National Security Committee (NSC) has categorically dismissed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks and unanimously termed it “incorrect and misleading”, the Pakistan Muslim League PML-N supremo stood by his statement given during his interview to an English daily saying he narrated the same what others have been saying in the past.

Addressing a party rally in Buner district on Monday the former president of his own faction of PML instead demanded the formation of a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him after his statement on the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

“If my statement doesn’t sit well with someone, and if I am actually a traitor then form a national commission. Let us start the process of accountability but those who call me traitor should also be held accountable,” said Nawaz adding the guilty party, be it him for treason or those who leveled allegations against him, should be publicly hanged following the verdict of the commission.

“It is irony that Nawaz who eliminated terrorism from Pakistan, made the country an atomic power, concealed the Kargil embarrassment, made motorways, ended electricity load shedding, and made Pakistan a hub of peace is being labeled as a traitor today while those who drown Pakistan into darkness are patriots, those who sow the seeds of terrorism in the country are patriots, and those who abrogate the country’s Constitution and law and impose martial law are patriots”, said the deposed prime minster

Former Prime Mister also came hard on the NAB chairman Justice Javed Iqbal saying he will be made to prove his allegations of money laundering against him (Nawaz) and tender apology for his act. ‘I won’t let NAB chairman off the hook easily”, Nawaz vowed adding “He must apologize and tender his resignation.”

“A commission should be formed for probing the money laundering allegations against me by NAB chairman who should also appear before the commission and apologize over the charges he leveled against me”.

Nawaz demanded and asked the people to give the PML-N votes for annulment of his disqualification. He said the nation also demanded accountability of the chairman NAB over money laundering charges against him.

The PML supremo claimed that he was struggling for the sanctity of vote adding he was disqualified as prime minister while other prime ministers also faced similar treatment. He predicted that 2018 will be the year of PML-N.

Nawaz also took PTI Chairman Imran khan to task and said the PTI has failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding he promised that after coming into power, the PML-N would make new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier addressing the rally former premiers daughter Maryam Nawaz asked, “can a person responsible for making the country’s defense impregnable be labeled a traitor”. The PML-N leader said that it was her father Nawaz who had rid the country from power outages and terrorism.

She said being voted into the office time and again was the biggest proof of Nawaz Sharif’s patriotism.

INP from Islamabad adds: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that his statement regarding the Mumbai attacks has also been given by Musharraf, Mahmood Durrani and Rehman Malik before.

“What is wrong in my statement. I only asked why terrorists killed 150 people. Why Munbai trial was not completed. This should be answered,” he asked while talking to media outside accountability court.

“Firstly, it should be told what I said exactly. Examine the Dawn newspaper for this,” he said and read out the relevant part from the newspaper to the journalists.

“Now tell what wrong have been said in the statement. We gave sacrifice of more than 50,000 people. The army did the same and our officers were martyred. Even then why the world is not willing to accept our stance,” asked the former premier.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav was a spy and I corroborate to the statement,” he said.

The PML-N supreme leader asserted that he only speaks the truth no matter what the consequences.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had on Saturday revealed in an interview that those who attacked hotel in Mumbai in 2008 hailed from Pakistan.

Speaking to Dawn newspaper, Nawaz Sharif asked if we should allow non-state actors “to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai”.

He said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” — a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

Meanwhile, the interview has stirred a storm as Indian media has turned his statement into a charge sheet against Pakistan for being involved in the Mumbai attacks.

On the other hand, a German journalist, Elys Davidson in his book last year revealed that the Mumbai attack was masterminded by Israel and America and the facts were distorted by the Indian government. According to the book, many witnessed saw Ajmal Kasaab and others gathering in Nariman House two days before the incident, but the Indian investigative agencies never included their statements in the investigation report.