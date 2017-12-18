Nawaz Sharif to stage public meeting in Sargodha on Dec 27

SARGODHA : State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would address a public gathering in Sargodha on December 27.

Addressing a meeting of PLM-N workers and office bearers at district secretariat of PML-N on Monday, he said that despite many obstacles, the mission of public service would be continued.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved lot of funds for the completion of mega projects for the prosperity and development of Sargodha district.

He said that people across the district and especially Kotmomin would accord a warm welcome to their leader Nawaz Sharif.

Mehr Jahangir, Ghulam Abbas Sherana, Malik Saleem, Khalid Ranjha and others also addressed the meeting.

Orignally published by INP