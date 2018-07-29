Nawaz Sharif shifted to PIMS on doctors’ advice

ISLAMABAD : Authorities on Sunday shifted Nawaz Sharif from Adiala jail to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after doctors expressed concern about the health of the former prime minister.

The medical board headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medical Specialist Dr Shaji Siddiqui, neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out medical checkup of the former PM after he complained about pain in his arm and heart.

The PIMS team said that Nawaz Sharif is unwell as he is suffering from heart disease, glyceride, cholesterol and diabetes. Jail sources told that Nawaz’s ECG was not satisfactory.

The former prime minister lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

Caretaker Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said on state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) that doctors had advised his transfer to hospital after an electrocardiogram had shown “variations”.

“How many days he stays in hospital depends on doctors,” Javed said, adding that the former PM was transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

He said doctors from the PIMS had conducted echocardiography (Echo), electrocardiography (ECG), and other tests and recommended he be shifted to the hospital in light of his medical reports.

According to reports, Nawaz was admitted to PIMS’ executive ward. The room he is being shifted to has all the facilities he requires and his cardiologists will also be nearby.

Earlier, the operation SSP has visited the hospital and a bomb disposal squad has swept the area.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has prayed for early recovery of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz, who returned from Britain on July 13, was handed a 10-year jail term on July 6 by an anti-corruption court in Pakistan, while his daughter and political heir Maryam Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison over the purchase of luxury flats in London in the 1990s.

