Nawaz Sharif shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was on Monday taken into custody by police following an accountability court judgement, was shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail amid tight security on Tuesday.

Sharif, who was being held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, was flown to Lahore this morning from Nur Khan Air Base.

The Punjab government approved the provision of ‘better class’ jail facilities for Sharif. The better class prisoners are provided with a mattress, a study table and chair in addition to a TV set and newspaper.

A large number of PML-N supporters and workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat jail to show their support for the former prime minister as he arrived at the premises.Tight security had been put in place around the jail before the arrival of the former prime minister as Rangers were deployed at the police checkposts established on the route to the prison.

According to sources, the PML-N supreme leader was shifted to a ‘better class’ barrack which had been prepared on Sunday night – the same high security barrack where he had been kept after being convicted in the Avenfield property case on July 6, 2018, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar.

Today also marks Sharif’s 69th birthday. The PML-N’s provincial secretariats have planned celebrations in this regard, along with Christmas celebrations and the commemoration of Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday.

