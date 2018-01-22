Nawaz Sharif seeking to build public pressure on judiciary: Imran

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is holding public meetings and rallies just to build public pressure on the judiciary.

The PTI chairman, in a statement on the micro-blogging site Twitter, said the main motive of the public campaign against the superior judiciary is an attempt compel it to take its verdict which disqualify Nawaz Sharif from public office.

He said that Nawaz Sharif is still traumatized by the decision which was issued in August last year, and had always had a history of influencing the judiciary.

“NS’s (Nawaz Sharif) problem is he has always played with his own umpires and wanted a judge like Justice Qayyum whom he could influence on writing a judgement.

“Hence SC decision traumatised him and has led him to carry out a campaign attacking the country’s superior judiciary,” he said.

Therefore, he said that Nawaz Sharif is holding public meetings to build public pressue, while cryng a deperate pleas about why he was ousted from power.

“Now the motive behind NS’s public mtgs (sic) has become evident with his declaration that the SC will have to take back their decision on his disqualification.

“He is seeking to build public pressure & in the process has let slip the fake sincerity in his desperate cry:Mujhe kyun nikala.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a public rally on Saturday in Haripur district of Hazara, Khyber Pakthunkhwa strongly criticising his political opponents for the recent joint opposition protest in Lahore.

Nawaz strongly criticised the judiciary for declaring Imran Khan as honest and trustworthy, and instead ousting him. He said the masses have rejected the politics of agitation, while the PTI government has failed to deliver even a single project.

Orignally published by NNI