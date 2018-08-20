Nawaz Sharif says there are bills showing, he bore his PM House expenses

ISLAMABAD : Jailed former PM Nawaz Sharif was brought to the accountability court II in Islamabad on Monday when he told journalists that he would bear all the expenses incurred during his time at the PM House.

“I would bear all the expenses at PM House,” he said. “Bills are present to prove that.”

Another journalist asked him if he would be spending Eidul Azha outside the jail. “May Allah fulfill your wish,” replied Nawaz Sharif.

The three-time premier was brought from Adiala Jail to the accountability court amid tightened security. He appeared before accountability court II as judge Arshad Malik resumed hearing the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

The accountability court announced that a joint verdict will be issued in the two remaining corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his first address to the nation that the prime minister of Pakistan has 524 employees and he uses 80 vehicles. “I will only keep two vehicles and auction others,” he said, adding that the money will be deposited to national exchequer. “I am not living in the Prime Minister but in the military secretary’s 3-bedroom house.”

