Nawaz Sharif risking country’s stability for personal ends: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD : In a meeting with PPP leadership in Zardari house, the former President Asif Ali Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif is risking country’s stability for personal ends.

“Intending to weaken them, Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game with the institutions of Pakistan including judiciary which is evident from the fact that Sharif labelled judicial verdict against him as judges’ anger”.

“Nawaz Sharif by attacking judges has exposed himself before the nation. Nawaz Sharif thinks himself above law and accountability. He tried to control armed forces and when he did not succeed, he asked his ministers to issue statements against armed forces. He also tried to blackmail judiciary but after failing in his effort he and his cronies started attacking judges,” he added.

The former President asserted that the countries with weakened institutions become prey to civil wars and turmoil and Nawaz Sharif is pushing the country in that direction where no one will be able to save it. Citing the example of Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, Zardari stressed that not even NATO or US armed forces can save countries with chaos and weakened institutions.

He further remarked that Nawaz Sharif will escape the country after pushing it into the chaos like before but we never abandoned the country but this time PPP will put an end to the foreign agenda that PML-N Chairman is trying to promote.

Orignally published by NNI