Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan, Receives court summons by NAB; Denies adopting line of confrontation

ISLAMABAD : Disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived here on Thursday, less than a month after he left for London, to appear before an accountability court tomorrow (Friday) in connection with the corruption references filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-786 carrying Sharif landed at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport at around 8:20am.

After landing, Nawaz proceeded to the VIP Rawal Lounge where he held a brief meeting with the party leaders and government officials who were there to receive him.

They included Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Defence Production Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Mushahidullah Khan , Senators Ch Tanwir, Asif Kirmani, Pervaiz Rasheed and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary. He held a brief meeting with party leaders at Rawal lounge of the airport.

Later Nawaz Sharif held a consultative meeting with the party leaders at Punjab House during which they discussed political situation in the country and NAB cases where the former Prime Minister and his family members are appearing.

According to sources during the meeting Nawaz Sharif said he did not adopt the line of confrontation but confrontation was forced on them. He said he is not afraid of trial and came back to face the charges.

Nawaz Sharif said he believes in politics of rule and not ruling the country. He said that he is not afraid of fake cases against him, adding that the party will not clash with anyone.

He also expressed hope for bagging mammoth votes in 2018 General Elections.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team also reached Punjab House after ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad from London on Thursday morning.

Following the summon issued by the accountability court against Nawaz Sharif, NAB team members met Nawaz Sharif who assured them to attend the hearing over corruption references against him on Friday.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also submitted bail bonds worth Rs1 million.

Originally published by INP