Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan this year, says PML-N’s Javed Latif

LAHORE – PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif revealed on Thursday that the supreme leader of the party, Nawaz Sharif, will return to Pakistan this year [2021] and will become prime minister for the fourth time.

Talking to media outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Punjab’s capital, he explained that there are two reasons behind Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.

First, the PML-N supremo cannot stay calm at a time when people of Pakistan are facing crisis and secondly, elements behind Nawaz’s disqualification are regretting their decision and would ask the former prime minister to return since he is the only who can drive the country out of crisis, Latif said.

Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to travel to the UK for his treatment.

Last year, the Islamabad High Court had declared him a proclaimed offender in two graft cases — Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia— after he did not appear before the court despite issuing of summons. The PTI government had later cancelled his passport.

Back in August this year, the United Kingdom’s home department had rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for an extension in his visit visa.

The supremo of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed the application, seeking an extension in his stay on medical grounds after his six-month visa expired.

The PML-N leaders have been claimed that Nawaz would return after his complete treatment.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/ihc-upholds-conviction-of-nawaz-sharif-in-avenfield-azizia-cases/