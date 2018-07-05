Nawaz Sharif requests court to postpone verdict citing Kulsoom’s health

LONDON : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday requested accountability court to postpone verdict in Avenfield reference for few days citing Kulsoom Nawaz’s critical health.

He was talking to media outside Harley Street Clinic in London.

His wife has been on life-support machines for the past 21 days and underwent a medical procedure, he added. He stressed that the decision should be deferred as it won’t undermine justice.

Speaking to reporters in London, the PML-N president said he would return to the country once the condition of his wife Kusloom Nawaz, who is on a ventilator at a hospital there, gets better.

Nawaz Sharif has demanded that the accountability court which is scheduled to announce its verdict in the Avenfield properties case against him on July 6 should defer it for a few days so that he could return to the country to hear it in his presence in the courtroom.

Nawaz went on to say that he would not abscond as he was not a dictator. “I faced unilateral proceedings [in the Avenfield reference]. I want to be in the courtroom to hear the verdict”, added Nawaz.

The PML-N chief warned to set an example out of those who are halting the path of masses. He said, “People are aware of revengeful proceedings being carried out against me”.

The former premier stated that he would not let down his stalwarts by displaying cowardly attitude. He added, “I will return to Pakistan even if verdict comes against me. One has to face adversities for accomplishment of the mission”.

Nawaz said he would render any sacrifice for masses’ rights and sanctity of vote.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that Pakistan has been passing through worst phase in its recorded history and warned foes that masses would announce their verdict on July-25.

Sharif said he is a public representative and won’t be worried, nor will he display cowardice in the face of hardships.

The accountability court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the Avenfield reference filed against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and members of his family.

