Nawaz Sharif ready to face courts in respect of judicial system: Tariq ch

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said in the respect of Pakistan’s judicial system, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is ready to appear before the courts on Oct 3. Talking to media he said, his party has always respected the state institutions and courts and Nawaz Family was not afraid of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the courts.Nawaz Shairf will face the case despite illness of his wife, minister said. Tariq ch said that some internal and external elements did not want to see a strong and stable Pakistan that’s why they were hatching conspiracies against Ex- Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Originally published by APP