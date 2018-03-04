Nawaz Sharif most popular political leader in country: Tehmina

ISLAMABAD :Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Tehmina Daultana has said that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular political leader in the country and after winning the upcoming general election, he would be made party head again. Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a popular political party among the masses and nobody has right to interfere in its matters. She said Nawaz Sharif was the name of principles and he had never compromised on these, adding that he had always worked for the supremacy of law and strengthening the national institutions. She said, Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having an Iqama but not on corruption charges. The MNA said all national institutions should work in constitutional domains otherwise they would be criticised. She said that the PML-N did not believe in horse trading and always highlighted sanctity and importance of the vote. Replying to a question, she said the PML-N had given Senate tickets to those who were faithful and loyal with the party, adding that the PML backed candidates had defeated political opponents in the Senate. She said judiciary was respectable for all of us, adding it should focused on providing speedy justice to the people instead of get involved in administrative matters.

