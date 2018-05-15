Nawaz Sharif playing in hands of foreigners: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD : Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday declared former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘instrument’ in the hands of foreigners.

In a statement, Sheikh Rasheed claimed that the proceedings of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against Nawaz Sharif will be started in 8 to 10 days.

They are members of corrupt group, therefore, they should be disqualified, he suggested.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif has rejected the statement of National Security Committee (NSC) regarding his controversial remarks about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Speaking to journalists outside accountability court, Nawaz maintained that NSC’s declaration was not based upon facts and the related situation. “The people should know who inflicted the country to this point,” he stressed.

Earlier, the NSC meeting had categorically rejected the statement of Nawaz Sharif. The participants termed the remarks as contrary to the facts and said that Indian government didn’t present evidence for investigation.

They observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities.