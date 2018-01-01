Nawaz Sharif not negotiating any deal in KSA: Spokesperson

Islamabad

A spokesperson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has contradicted a news report that Mr Nawaz Sharif is negotiating any deal with Saudi Arabia to avoid accountability.

Terming the story as unfounded the spokesperson said that Mr. Nawaz Sharif is visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to his longstanding relations with the Saudi Royal family as well as the head of the ruling party. He has always utilized these relations for the national interest and never for his personal benefits said, the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said though Mr. Nawaz Sharif believed that he was innocent he promptly resigned after a decision of the Court adding that the former prime minister was confident of his coming clear in court cases. The spokesperson also refuted reports of rift in the Sharif family.